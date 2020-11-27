AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,298 shares of company stock worth $11,772,529 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.