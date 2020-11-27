AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.9% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in PepsiCo by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 301,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 264,443 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in PepsiCo by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 435,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

