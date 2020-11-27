AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,114 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.