AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,991 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

