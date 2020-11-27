AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,317 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

