AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 42,535 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

