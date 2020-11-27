AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $198.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

