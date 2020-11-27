AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,201 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,807,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

