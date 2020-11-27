AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

