AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 105,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 83,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,811,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $343.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.