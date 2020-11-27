AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

