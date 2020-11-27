AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

