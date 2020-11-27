AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

