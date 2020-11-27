AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,152 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $7,053,939 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $206.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

