AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,942 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,645,000 after buying an additional 568,692 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.69 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.