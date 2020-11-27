Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.80. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 179,919 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.28.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

