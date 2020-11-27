Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.