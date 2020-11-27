Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Allegion worth $66,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allegion by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Allegion by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

NYSE ALLE opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.