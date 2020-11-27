Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $530.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.49. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Align Technology by 134.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.