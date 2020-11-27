Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.49. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.