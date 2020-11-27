Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $473.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $507.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

