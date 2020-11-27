Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Svb Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

ALXN stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

