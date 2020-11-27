Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6,462.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

