Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

