Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,690,464 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

