Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

