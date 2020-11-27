Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of A stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.