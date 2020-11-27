AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

