Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 1.31% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $35,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,567,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,876 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,890,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,833,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,441 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,022,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,192,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.