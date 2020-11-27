Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT.AX) (ASX:ADT) Insider Buys A$2,180,000.00 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT.AX) (ASX:ADT) insider Sanela Karic purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,180,000.00 ($1,557,142.86).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

