ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.00. ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

