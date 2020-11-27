Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 46.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 179,156 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 167,603 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

