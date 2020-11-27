Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.46. 104,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 200,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,589,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.