Acumen Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBIBF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Laurentian restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

