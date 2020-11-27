Acumen Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.