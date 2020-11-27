Acumen Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

Acumen Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.