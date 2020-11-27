Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $13,449,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $23,073,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

