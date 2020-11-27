A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.10.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

