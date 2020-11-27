81,006 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,349,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,944,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,691,000 after buying an additional 1,954,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $96.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

