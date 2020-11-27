59,078 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

