5,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

