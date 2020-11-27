4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2,400.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,400.00, but opened at $2,495.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,350.00, with a volume of 18,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $489.81 million and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,228.01.

In related news, insider Tina Southall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,940 ($23,438.72).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

