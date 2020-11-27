4,216,505 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,216,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,181,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.
CHNG stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64.
CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.