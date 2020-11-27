4,216,505 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,216,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

CHNG stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

