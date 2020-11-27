36,536 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 300.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $157.66 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

