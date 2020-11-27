329,844 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 329,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,577,000. Natixis owned 0.59% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $41,054,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 95,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,080 shares of company stock worth $5,354,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

