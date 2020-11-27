1irstcoin (FST) Hits One Day Volume of $58,375.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005736 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $33.97 million and approximately $58,375.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,967,149 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

