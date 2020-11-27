176,358 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 685.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.29 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

