175,256 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 175,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $522,690,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,886,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

