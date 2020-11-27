164,018 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 74,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

