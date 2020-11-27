14,276 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $320.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

